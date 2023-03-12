Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,762,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 86,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,054,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 45,299 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Rock Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NRAC opened at $10.17 on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Noble Rock Acquisition Company Profile

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

