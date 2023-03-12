SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon V2 has a total market capitalization of $116.90 million and approximately $991,365.81 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SafeMoon V2

SafeMoon V2 was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,807,995,793 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

