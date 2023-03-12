Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Tops $0.0018

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. Saitama has a total market cap of $80.53 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00034584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00035002 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022148 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004658 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00224959 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,594.23 or 0.99984099 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

SAITAMA is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00157739 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $885,166.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.