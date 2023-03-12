Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in February

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upped their target price on Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Samsonite International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMSEY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.44. Samsonite International has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

Further Reading

