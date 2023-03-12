Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €145.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($154.26) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($154.26) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($202.13) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($252.13) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VOW3 opened at €135.10 ($143.72) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €128.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €133.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €112.84 ($120.04) and a 12 month high of €162.38 ($172.74). The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.31.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.