Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Li Ning Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LNNGY opened at $203.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.19. Li Ning has a one year low of $129.01 and a one year high of $259.00.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.