Sayona Mining (OTC:SYAXF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Sayona Mining (OTC:SYAXF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sayona Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTC:SYAXF opened at C$0.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. Sayona Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.29.

About Sayona Mining

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Authier Lithium project located in Quebec, Canada; and 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.

