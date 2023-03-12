SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SBFG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.65. 12,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $109.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. On average, analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.