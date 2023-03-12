SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,049 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after buying an additional 1,308,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,017,000 after buying an additional 592,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average is $126.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

