SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $475.50 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.61. The company has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.