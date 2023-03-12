SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after acquiring an additional 476,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $149.71 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average of $150.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.