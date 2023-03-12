SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of EBC opened at $13.81 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.44 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

