SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 738 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.9% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $4,769,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

CVS Health stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $76.66 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.88.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

