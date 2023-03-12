SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Visa by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $216.14 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $406.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

