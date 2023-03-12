Second Half Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,656 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.6% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $281.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.41 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.92.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.75.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

