Second Half Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

