Second Half Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up 0.4% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $83.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.239 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

