Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 3,675.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Select Sands Stock Performance

Select Sands stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Select Sands has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

