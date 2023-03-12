Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 3,675.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Select Sands Stock Performance
Select Sands stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Select Sands has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Select Sands Company Profile
