SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 45.7% in February

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the February 13th total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.82% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SenesTech Stock Performance

Shares of SenesTech stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.60. 52,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $976,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.15.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

