Serum (SRM) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Serum (SRM) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Serum coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $31.35 million and approximately $12.02 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Serum has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Serum Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

