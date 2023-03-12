Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Update

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEVN. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

Seven Hills Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SEVN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. 59,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,285. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. This is a positive change from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

See Also

