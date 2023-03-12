SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SGS Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. 22,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. SGS has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGSOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on SGS in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,333.80.

About SGS

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

