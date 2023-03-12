Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $47.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $41.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

