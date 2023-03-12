Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a £124 ($149.11) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £120.68 ($145.11).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPX opened at £111.20 ($133.72) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 9,008 ($108.32) and a 52 week high of £140.42 ($168.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71. The company has a market capitalization of £8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,706.67, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £116.27 and its 200-day moving average price is £110.92.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 109.50 ($1.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,066.67%.

(Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.