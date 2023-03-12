Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Declines By 44.8%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,063. 180 Degree Capital has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 180 Degree Capital

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,871 shares of company stock valued at $400,455. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.