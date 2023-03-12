Short Interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Declines By 30.5%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AppTech Payments Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of APCX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 38,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,315. AppTech Payments has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppTech Payments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AppTech Payments stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppTech Payments were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AppTech Payments

Apptech Payments Corp. is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of payment processing technologies and merchant services. Its products and services include mobile app development, secure mobile payments, enterprise SMS texting, website design, website hosting, credit card processing, ACH processing, and gift and loyalty cards.

