Short Interest in Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Decreases By 20.0%

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Atlas Price Performance
Shares of ATCOL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. 1,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92. Atlas has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $26.37.
About Atlas
