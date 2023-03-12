Short Interest in Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Decreases By 20.0%

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Atlas Price Performance

Shares of ATCOL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. 1,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92. Atlas has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

About Atlas

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

