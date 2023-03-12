Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Rises By 96.7%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the February 13th total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 595,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $999,999.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,025,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,389.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCDA. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioCardia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in BioCardia in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioCardia by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCDA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 49,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,477. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.06. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on BioCardia from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

