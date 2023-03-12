Short Interest in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Drops By 42.4%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 198,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 557,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of BIOL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 214,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,656. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

