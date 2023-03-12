Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Decreases By 17.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MIY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 137,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,534. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.