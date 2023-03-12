Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Decreases By 17.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance
NYSE MIY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 137,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,534. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $13.90.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (MIY)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.