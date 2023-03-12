Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Expands By 155.6%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the February 13th total of 418,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Boxlight to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Boxlight Stock Down 9.3 %

BOXL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,733. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Boxlight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,515,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Boxlight by 792.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 488,330 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Boxlight by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

