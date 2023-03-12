Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Decreases By 64.4%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the February 13th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in BrainsWay by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 58,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BrainsWay by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in BrainsWay by 196.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay Stock Down 2.1 %

BWAY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. 25,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.97. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BrainsWay Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWAY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.