Short Interest in Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Drops By 40.0%

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Buscar Stock Performance
Buscar stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 196,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,785. Buscar has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Buscar
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buscar (CGLD)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.