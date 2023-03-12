Short Interest in Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Drops By 40.0%

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Buscar Stock Performance

Buscar stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 196,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,785. Buscar has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Buscar

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

