Short Interest in BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Decreases By 50.0%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BW LPG Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BWLLY remained flat at $9.60 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. BW LPG has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 12.49%.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.