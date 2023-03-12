Short Interest in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Expands By 33.3%

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCA. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000.

CMCA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

