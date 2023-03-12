Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Expands By 4,950.0%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 4,950.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Capstone Companies Stock Performance
Shares of CAPC opened at $0.07 on Friday. Capstone Companies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
Capstone Companies Company Profile
