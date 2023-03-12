Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Expands By 4,950.0%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 4,950.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Capstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CAPC opened at $0.07 on Friday. Capstone Companies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Get Capstone Companies alerts:

Capstone Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.