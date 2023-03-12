Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Expands By 1,400.0%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CZMWY opened at $143.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.04. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $99.29 and a 52-week high of $171.10.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

