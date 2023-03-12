Short Interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Declines By 60.1%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the February 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Celularity Stock Performance
Shares of CELUW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. 82,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,187. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. Celularity has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.99.
