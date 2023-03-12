Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Declines By 48.7%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,186,400 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the February 13th total of 2,311,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 474.6 days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKF remained flat at $1.99 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $2.09.
China Vanke Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Vanke (CHVKF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.