Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Declines By 48.7%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,186,400 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the February 13th total of 2,311,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 474.6 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKF remained flat at $1.99 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

