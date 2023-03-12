Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Declines By 63.6%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 209,000 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the February 13th total of 573,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGEAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.71.

Cogeco Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

Cogeco Communications stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $91.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

