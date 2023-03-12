Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Grows By 36.8%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,500 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 849,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Deep Yellow Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DYLLF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Deep Yellow has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

