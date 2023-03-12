Short Interest in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Rises By 32.7%

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 896,700 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 565,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

EngageSmart Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of ESMT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 482,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,546. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 154.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. EngageSmart’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EngageSmart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $16,596,210.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,271,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,039,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,709 shares of company stock worth $23,416,699 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in EngageSmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EngageSmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in EngageSmart by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in EngageSmart by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About EngageSmart

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.