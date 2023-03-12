Short Interest in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Increases By 33.5%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,470,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EQRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 3,189,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,030. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. EQRx has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EQRx by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,795,000 after buying an additional 17,951,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EQRx by 3,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after buying an additional 6,401,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EQRx by 764.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,400,000 after buying an additional 5,732,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in EQRx by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP now owns 7,073,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after buying an additional 4,573,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

