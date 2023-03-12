Short Interest in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Increases By 33.5%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,470,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.
EQRx Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ EQRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 3,189,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,030. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. EQRx has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $6.05.
EQRx Company Profile
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
