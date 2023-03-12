Short Interest in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Expands By 25.8%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Franklin Street Properties

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $92,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 603,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,063.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $92,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 603,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,063.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 668,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,635.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 225,903 shares of company stock valued at $554,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 399,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 260,663 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 3,476,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.51 million, a P/E ratio of 201.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 400.40%.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.