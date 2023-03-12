Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Rises By 37.9%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIN opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

