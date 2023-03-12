Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Increases By 282.4%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 282.4% from the February 13th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GGN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 725,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,128. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 799,989 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,428,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 255,166 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.6% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 699,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 179,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,936 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

