Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Decreases By 38.6%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the February 13th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ALTY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.09. 16,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,865. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

