Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Expands By 32.2%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

GTE remained flat at $0.83 during trading hours on Friday. 3,594,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,247. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $285.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 137,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 294,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 228,308 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 448.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 246,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

