Short Interest in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Grows By 600.0%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

HRGLY remained flat at $19.95 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2553 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRGLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 785 ($9.44) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,080.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

