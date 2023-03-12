Short Interest in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Grows By 600.0%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance
HRGLY remained flat at $19.95 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $29.24.
Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2553 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY)
