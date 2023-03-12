Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Rises By 30.0%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Hongkong Land from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

HNGKY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. 2,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

